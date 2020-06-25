Amenities

pet friendly garage

1536 Concordia Ave. Available 06/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom Home Near Whole Foods and Allianz Field! - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located just off Snelling and I94. This home has hardwood with good sized living and dining room. 3 bedrooms and bath all on same upper level. Fenced yard with garage and off street parking available. Large unfinished basement with laundry machines.



1536 Concordia Ave is just across the street from the new Allianz Field and seconds from Whole Foods, Starbucks, Interstate 94, Target and many local shops and restaurants.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: Prefer 650+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



