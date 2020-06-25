All apartments in St. Paul
1536 Concordia Ave.

1536 Concordia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Snelling Hamline

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1536 Concordia Ave. Available 06/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom Home Near Whole Foods and Allianz Field! - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located just off Snelling and I94. This home has hardwood with good sized living and dining room. 3 bedrooms and bath all on same upper level. Fenced yard with garage and off street parking available. Large unfinished basement with laundry machines.

1536 Concordia Ave is just across the street from the new Allianz Field and seconds from Whole Foods, Starbucks, Interstate 94, Target and many local shops and restaurants.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are considered with additional fees and pet rent, however, there may be breed and or size restrictions.

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: Prefer 650+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have any available units?
1536 Concordia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1536 Concordia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Concordia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Concordia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Concordia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Concordia Ave. offers parking.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Concordia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have a pool?
No, 1536 Concordia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1536 Concordia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Concordia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 Concordia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 Concordia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
