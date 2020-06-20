All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1460 Sherburne Ave.
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

1460 Sherburne Ave.

1460 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1460 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 4Bed/2Bath Renovated House near Hamline *Available Aug 1 - Great 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in the Hamline-Midway area. Completely renovated. The wood work has been restored with wood trim, hardwood floors, built in buffet, and original wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms on main floor and two on upper level. Full bath on upper level and 3/4 bath on main level. Enclosed 3-season porch on upper level with ceiling fan. Laundry and large loft area also on upper level. Fenced in backyard with patio. Newer one car garage. Near schools, parks, public transportation, light rail, and fairgrounds. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No Pets allowed. Available August 1, 2019

*Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4157628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have any available units?
1460 Sherburne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have?
Some of 1460 Sherburne Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Sherburne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Sherburne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Sherburne Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Sherburne Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Sherburne Ave. offers parking.
Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Sherburne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have a pool?
No, 1460 Sherburne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1460 Sherburne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Sherburne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Sherburne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
