1460 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 4Bed/2Bath Renovated House near Hamline *Available Aug 1 - Great 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in the Hamline-Midway area. Completely renovated. The wood work has been restored with wood trim, hardwood floors, built in buffet, and original wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms on main floor and two on upper level. Full bath on upper level and 3/4 bath on main level. Enclosed 3-season porch on upper level with ceiling fan. Laundry and large loft area also on upper level. Fenced in backyard with patio. Newer one car garage. Near schools, parks, public transportation, light rail, and fairgrounds. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No Pets allowed. Available August 1, 2019



*Note: Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4157628)