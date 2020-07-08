1372 Saint Clair Ave

Amenities

Charming furnished apartment- Mac Groveland Duplex - Property Id: 275863



In the heart of charming Mac-Groveland, this furnished one bedroom apartment includes a full bath, kitchen, living room, 2 closets, and private unfinished basement with washer and dryer.

Ideal space for young professionals, aspiring writers, and artistic minds.

Absolutely central location- Just blocks from Macalester College, cafes, shops, salons, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Safe neighborhood- Walk and bicycle friendly.

The property is shared with landlords Jonathan, Christopher, and their dog, Beauregard, who live on the west side apartment.

Trash and recycling included.

We are dog friendly--though, you are limited to one dog approved through a separate application process. No cats or other pets are allowed, as we are allergic.



No smoking in the house, and no illegal drug substances.

To visit and chat with us, please call Chris at 513-703-9343

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275863

