Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1372 Saint Clair Ave

1372 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Charming furnished apartment- Mac Groveland Duplex - Property Id: 275863

In the heart of charming Mac-Groveland, this furnished one bedroom apartment includes a full bath, kitchen, living room, 2 closets, and private unfinished basement with washer and dryer.
Ideal space for young professionals, aspiring writers, and artistic minds.
Absolutely central location- Just blocks from Macalester College, cafes, shops, salons, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Safe neighborhood- Walk and bicycle friendly.
The property is shared with landlords Jonathan, Christopher, and their dog, Beauregard, who live on the west side apartment.
Trash and recycling included.
We are dog friendly--though, you are limited to one dog approved through a separate application process. No cats or other pets are allowed, as we are allergic.

No smoking in the house, and no illegal drug substances.
To visit and chat with us, please call Chris at 513-703-9343
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275863
Property Id 275863

(RLNE5766743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have any available units?
1372 Saint Clair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have?
Some of 1372 Saint Clair Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Saint Clair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Saint Clair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Saint Clair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1372 Saint Clair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave offer parking?
No, 1372 Saint Clair Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 Saint Clair Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have a pool?
No, 1372 Saint Clair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1372 Saint Clair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Saint Clair Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 Saint Clair Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

