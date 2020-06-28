137 Congress St W

137 Congress Street West, St. Paul, MN 55107 Riverview
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
OPEN HOUSE! SUNDAY OCT 6 2019 330 - 530PM. COME AND JOIN US!
This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath has a brand new face lift. Entire home is freshly painted on the inside including basement floor. Kitchen has dishwasher and microwave along with plenty of modern cabinets. Dining room and living room has refinished hard wood floors that give this home absolutely beautiful character. Upstairs has a remodeled bathroom along with 2 bedrooms that have brand new carpeting along with brand new Hunter Douglas ceiling fans. The basement has a usable bedroom that is right off the laundry area and then also another room that could be used for an office. Don't wait another day. This home is ready for move in! It will go quickly.
No UD's or evictions. No criminal history. Income must be 3x monthly rent. Tenants pay all utilities. Must have Good Credit. Please ask about pet policy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
