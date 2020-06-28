All apartments in St. Paul
Location

137 Congress Street West, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE! SUNDAY OCT 6 2019 330 - 530PM. COME AND JOIN US!

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath has a brand new face lift. Entire home is freshly painted on the inside including basement floor. Kitchen has dishwasher and microwave along with plenty of modern cabinets. Dining room and living room has refinished hard wood floors that give this home absolutely beautiful character. Upstairs has a remodeled bathroom along with 2 bedrooms that have brand new carpeting along with brand new Hunter Douglas ceiling fans. The basement has a usable bedroom that is right off the laundry area and then also another room that could be used for an office. Don't wait another day. This home is ready for move in! It will go quickly.

No UD's or evictions. No criminal history. Income must be 3x monthly rent.
Tenants pay all utilities. Must have Good Credit. Please ask about pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Congress St W have any available units?
137 Congress St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Congress St W have?
Some of 137 Congress St W's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Congress St W currently offering any rent specials?
137 Congress St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Congress St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Congress St W is pet friendly.
Does 137 Congress St W offer parking?
Yes, 137 Congress St W offers parking.
Does 137 Congress St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Congress St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Congress St W have a pool?
No, 137 Congress St W does not have a pool.
Does 137 Congress St W have accessible units?
No, 137 Congress St W does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Congress St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Congress St W has units with dishwashers.
