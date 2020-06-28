137 Congress St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath has a brand new face lift. Entire home is freshly painted on the inside including basement floor. Kitchen has dishwasher and microwave along with plenty of modern cabinets. Dining room and living room has refinished hard wood floors that give this home absolutely beautiful character. Upstairs has a remodeled bathroom along with 2 bedrooms that have brand new carpeting along with brand new Hunter Douglas ceiling fans. The basement has a usable bedroom that is right off the laundry area and then also another room that could be used for an office. Don't wait another day. This home is ready for move in! It will go quickly.



No UD's or evictions. No criminal history. Income must be 3x monthly rent.

Tenants pay all utilities. Must have Good Credit. Please ask about pet policy.