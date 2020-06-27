All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1354 St. Clair Ave. Main Floor

1354 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1354 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit Main Floor Available 08/01/19 Desirable & Updated 2BR Apt. in St. Paul - Property Id: 130521

BEAUTIFUL St. Paul Apartment for rent JULY 15th!

Ideal Mac-Groveland location. On bus line. Blocks from Grand Ave., and multiple schools, businesses, and services. 10 minutes from the airport and both Downtowns!

Unit is 1100 sq.ft with two bedrooms, and new appliances and ceiling fans throughout. Unit is hardwood except kitchen, mostly new paint, and Cat5 hardwired for high-speed.

Each unit has full set of laundry machines in the basement.

$1400/month/unit + utilities, minus garbage and water. (Small) garage possibly available for $75/month each.

No dogs. Cat considered with additional pet fee of $25/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130521p
Property Id 130521

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5006507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

