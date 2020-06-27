1344 4th St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

4 Bed / 2 Bath split level home in Saint Paul. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a sliding glass door leading out to the deck. 2 bedrooms on upper level and 3 bedrooms on the lower level. (RENT: $1,875) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,875) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Pets accepted on a case by case basis pending owner approval and additional deposit. Owner does not participate in section 8. To schedule a showing please copy and paste link - https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery