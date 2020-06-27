All apartments in St. Paul
1344 4th St E
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 PM

1344 4th St E

1344 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1344 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
4 Bed / 2 Bath split level home in Saint Paul. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a sliding glass door leading out to the deck. 2 bedrooms on upper level and 3 bedrooms on the lower level. (RENT: $1,875) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,875) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Pets accepted on a case by case basis pending owner approval and additional deposit. Owner does not participate in section 8. To schedule a showing please copy and paste link - https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 4th St E have any available units?
1344 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 4th St E have?
Some of 1344 4th St E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
1344 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 4th St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 4th St E is pet friendly.
Does 1344 4th St E offer parking?
No, 1344 4th St E does not offer parking.
Does 1344 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 4th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 4th St E have a pool?
No, 1344 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 1344 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 1344 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
