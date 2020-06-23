1326 Jessie Street

Amenities

Freshly Painted*3Bed*2Bath House in St. Paul with attached garage. Fenced Backyard! Available Now! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rambler with attached tuck-under garage in St. Paul. Main Level- large living room with hardwood floors and lots of natural light, dining room and kitchen. 3 Bedrooms and a Full Bath also on this level. Lower Level- Family Room, 3/4 Bath, plenty of storage, and garage access. Attached one car garage. 5 Minutes from Downtown. Near Shopping, Schools and Restaurants, easy access to 35E. Fenced backyard. Pets Ok- please inquire about breed restrictions and pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Available Now!



