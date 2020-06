Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.



This cute house has an enclosed front porch. Living Room and Bedroom have Hardwood floors. Nice Kitchen. Finished Family Room and Laundry in Basement. Great backyard. One car garage and driveway. Pets considered on case by case basis.