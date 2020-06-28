All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

1262 Minnehaha Avenue E

1262 Minnehaha Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3bd. Tons of storage and 2 car garage! MOVE IN TODAY! - Charming and clean 1.5 story single family home offers updates and nice lot with privacy, backyard patio and firepit.

Beautiful inviting kitchen is great for entertaining.

Unfinished basement has fresh epoxy floors, perfect for storage!

Full renovation includes fresh paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile bathroom.

2 car garage.

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow maintenance.

(RLNE5132337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have any available units?
1262 Minnehaha Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have?
Some of 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Minnehaha Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E offers parking.
Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have a pool?
No, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Minnehaha Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
