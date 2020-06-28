1262 Minnehaha Avenue E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3bd. Tons of storage and 2 car garage! MOVE IN TODAY! - Charming and clean 1.5 story single family home offers updates and nice lot with privacy, backyard patio and firepit.



Beautiful inviting kitchen is great for entertaining.



Unfinished basement has fresh epoxy floors, perfect for storage!



Full renovation includes fresh paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances and beautiful tile bathroom.



2 car garage.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow maintenance.



(RLNE5132337)