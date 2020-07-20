All apartments in St. Paul
1252 7th St. E A and C

1252 7th St E · No Longer Available
Location

1252 7th St E, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1BR in 7th St Quad - Property Id: 145182

Two units available in a quiet fourplex!

#A is a recently updated 1st floor 1BR apartment for $950. Private side entry with fenced off side yard, great for pets or bbq's! Brand new appliances, laminate floors in kitchen and bath, and refinished hardwoods throughout. Large front closet and spacious living room area.

#C is on 2nd floor with front and back entrances for $910. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom, great flow, fresh paint, comes with 1 off street parking.

Shared laundry in basement. Close to parks, restaurants, gas station down the street and on main bus line. Tenant is responsible for heat and electricity. Cats and small dogs allowed. Available now. Schedule your showing today before it's too late!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145182p
Property Id 145182

(RLNE5224086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 7th St. E A and C have any available units?
1252 7th St. E A and C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 7th St. E A and C have?
Some of 1252 7th St. E A and C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 7th St. E A and C currently offering any rent specials?
1252 7th St. E A and C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 7th St. E A and C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 7th St. E A and C is pet friendly.
Does 1252 7th St. E A and C offer parking?
Yes, 1252 7th St. E A and C offers parking.
Does 1252 7th St. E A and C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 7th St. E A and C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 7th St. E A and C have a pool?
No, 1252 7th St. E A and C does not have a pool.
Does 1252 7th St. E A and C have accessible units?
No, 1252 7th St. E A and C does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 7th St. E A and C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 7th St. E A and C does not have units with dishwashers.
