1252 7th St. E A and C

Updated 1BR in 7th St Quad - Property Id: 145182



Two units available in a quiet fourplex!



#A is a recently updated 1st floor 1BR apartment for $950. Private side entry with fenced off side yard, great for pets or bbq's! Brand new appliances, laminate floors in kitchen and bath, and refinished hardwoods throughout. Large front closet and spacious living room area.



#C is on 2nd floor with front and back entrances for $910. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom, great flow, fresh paint, comes with 1 off street parking.



Shared laundry in basement. Close to parks, restaurants, gas station down the street and on main bus line. Tenant is responsible for heat and electricity. Cats and small dogs allowed. Available now. Schedule your showing today before it's too late!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145182p

Property Id 145182



(RLNE5224086)