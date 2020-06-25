All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1230 3rd St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1230 3rd St E
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:34 AM

1230 3rd St E

1230 3rd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 3rd Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a cute and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with private driveway and a one car detached garage stall. This home features approximately 700 square feet and has a full unfinished basement. Appliances include stove, fridge, washer, dryer and wall A/C. This home is getting all new carpeting and the bathroom was recently updated. There are porches on both the front and back of the home. Large back yard. This property is just a few steps from the bus stop! Tenant pays all utilities, maintains lawn care and snow removal. This property does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 3rd St E have any available units?
1230 3rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 3rd St E have?
Some of 1230 3rd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 3rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
1230 3rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 3rd St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 3rd St E is pet friendly.
Does 1230 3rd St E offer parking?
Yes, 1230 3rd St E offers parking.
Does 1230 3rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 3rd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 3rd St E have a pool?
No, 1230 3rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 1230 3rd St E have accessible units?
No, 1230 3rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 3rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 3rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law