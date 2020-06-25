1230 3rd St E

Amenities

This is a cute and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with private driveway and a one car detached garage stall. This home features approximately 700 square feet and has a full unfinished basement. Appliances include stove, fridge, washer, dryer and wall A/C. This home is getting all new carpeting and the bathroom was recently updated. There are porches on both the front and back of the home. Large back yard. This property is just a few steps from the bus stop! Tenant pays all utilities, maintains lawn care and snow removal. This property does not allow pets.