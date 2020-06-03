All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1229 Rice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1229 Rice Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

1229 Rice Street

1229 County Road 49 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
North of Maryland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1229 County Road 49, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/437af67030 ---- This unit will not last long!! The entire property has been recently renovated and features a bunch of great new updates!!! The unit features include: 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Hardwood floors Stainless Steel Appliances Detached 2 car garage (1 stall per unit) Close to multiple metro transit routes Minutes from Downtown St. Paul Easy Access to Interstate 35E Located in School District 625 Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage and recycling, phone, internet, and cable, lawn & snow care, common entrance cleaning 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Rice Street have any available units?
1229 Rice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Rice Street have?
Some of 1229 Rice Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Rice Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Rice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Rice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Rice Street is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Rice Street offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Rice Street offers parking.
Does 1229 Rice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Rice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Rice Street have a pool?
No, 1229 Rice Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Rice Street have accessible units?
No, 1229 Rice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Rice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Rice Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law