1229 Rice Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/437af67030 ---- This unit will not last long!! The entire property has been recently renovated and features a bunch of great new updates!!! The unit features include: 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Hardwood floors Stainless Steel Appliances Detached 2 car garage (1 stall per unit) Close to multiple metro transit routes Minutes from Downtown St. Paul Easy Access to Interstate 35E Located in School District 625 Special Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, garbage and recycling, phone, internet, and cable, lawn & snow care, common entrance cleaning 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds