Location

1212 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garage Parking! Laundry! 4 bed Home- St Paul!

Check out this spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home on Summit Ave St Paul.
This home features recent updates throughout including fresh paint, brand new flooring, appliances and much more!
Detached garage parking and a generous sized yard.
Pet friendly. Don't miss this gem!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 dog (under 30lbs) or 2 cats with $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and past the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/bf47f8e0f7
LOCATION, LOCATION. BEAUTIFUL MULTI-LEVEL ON DESIRABLE SUMMIT AVE. 4BR 2BA READY TO MOVE INTO WITH 2 FIREPLACES, INVITING BACKYARD AND A GENERAL "HOMEY" FEEL WELCOMING YOU HOME. CLOSE TO BOTH DOWNTOWNS AND ALL THE AMENITIES. MUST SE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Summit Ave have any available units?
1212 Summit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Summit Ave have?
Some of 1212 Summit Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Summit Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Summit Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Summit Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Summit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Summit Ave offers parking.
Does 1212 Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 1212 Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 1212 Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Summit Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

