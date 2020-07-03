1212 Summit Ave

Amenities

Garage Parking! Laundry! 4 bed Home- St Paul!



Check out this spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home on Summit Ave St Paul.

This home features recent updates throughout including fresh paint, brand new flooring, appliances and much more!

Detached garage parking and a generous sized yard.

Pet friendly. Don't miss this gem!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-5

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 dog (under 30lbs) or 2 cats with $500 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and past the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/bf47f8e0f7

