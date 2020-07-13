Amenities
Perfectly positioned in the coveted Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, St. Paul Avenue Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, set in a beautifully landscaped, well-maintained community located just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.\n\nSt. Paul Avenue Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing easy access to both downtowns and various Twin Cities communities.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!