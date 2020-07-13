All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
St. Paul Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:39 AM

St. Paul Avenue

956 Saint Paul Ave · (424) 348-4420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 930-08 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 930-09 · Avail. Aug 7

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 930-06 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Paul Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
playground
on-site laundry
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Perfectly positioned in the coveted Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, St. Paul Avenue Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, set in a beautifully landscaped, well-maintained community located just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.\n\nSt. Paul Avenue Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing easy access to both downtowns and various Twin Cities communities.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: garage: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Paul Avenue have any available units?
St. Paul Avenue has 6 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Paul Avenue have?
Some of St. Paul Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Paul Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
St. Paul Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Paul Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Paul Avenue is pet friendly.
Does St. Paul Avenue offer parking?
Yes, St. Paul Avenue offers parking.
Does St. Paul Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Paul Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Paul Avenue have a pool?
No, St. Paul Avenue does not have a pool.
Does St. Paul Avenue have accessible units?
No, St. Paul Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does St. Paul Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, St. Paul Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
