Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator ceiling fan bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed playground on-site laundry garage parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Perfectly positioned in the coveted Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, St. Paul Avenue Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, set in a beautifully landscaped, well-maintained community located just north of the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America.



St. Paul Avenue Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, Hwy 55, and I-35E; providing easy access to both downtowns and various Twin Cities communities.



Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!