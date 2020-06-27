All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1165 Flandrau St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1165 Flandrau St
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

1165 Flandrau St

1165 Flandrau Street · (612) 327-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Prosperity Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1165 Flandrau Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1165 Flandrau St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1165 Flandrau St Available 09/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom House on St. Paul's East Side - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house near Maryland Ave and White Bear Ave on St. Paul's vibrant East Side! Approximately 1,300 square feet of living space with newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout the house, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central air, washer and dryer, one-car detached garage and more.

This house features a large attic bedroom suite with two good-sized bedrooms on the main floor. Enjoy the use of a large, fenced-in backyard as well. Great for dogs!

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5065800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Flandrau St have any available units?
1165 Flandrau St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Flandrau St have?
Some of 1165 Flandrau St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Flandrau St currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Flandrau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Flandrau St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Flandrau St is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Flandrau St offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Flandrau St offers parking.
Does 1165 Flandrau St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Flandrau St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Flandrau St have a pool?
No, 1165 Flandrau St does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Flandrau St have accessible units?
No, 1165 Flandrau St does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Flandrau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Flandrau St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1165 Flandrau St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity