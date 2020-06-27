Amenities

1165 Flandrau St Available 09/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom House on St. Paul's East Side - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house near Maryland Ave and White Bear Ave on St. Paul's vibrant East Side! Approximately 1,300 square feet of living space with newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout the house, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, central air, washer and dryer, one-car detached garage and more.



This house features a large attic bedroom suite with two good-sized bedrooms on the main floor. Enjoy the use of a large, fenced-in backyard as well. Great for dogs!



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5065800)