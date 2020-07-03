All apartments in St. Paul
1140 Selby Ave.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1140 Selby Ave.

1140 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Lexington - Hamline South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
1140 Selby Ave. Available 12/01/19 Merriam Park 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Stunner! - Another Great Listing From Chance & Housing Hub!

Available 12/1! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts many prime vintage details! Old world front porch, large front living room, formal dining with a gorgeous built-in buffet, original hardwood floors. Recent renovations (1 year) include a new kitchen featuring new cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. A convenient three season porch off of the kitchen in the rear of the home leads to the fenced back yard. A shared driveway and 1 car garage complete the package!

This great Bungalow is located just a short walk to Grand Avenue and a wide selection of local restaurants and boutiques. Minutes away from Highway 94 and steps from Metro Bus Line stops.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, electricity, gas, water), trash ($45/month) and lawn care/snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.

Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3466532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Selby Ave. have any available units?
1140 Selby Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Selby Ave. have?
Some of 1140 Selby Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Selby Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Selby Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Selby Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Selby Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1140 Selby Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Selby Ave. offers parking.
Does 1140 Selby Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Selby Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Selby Ave. have a pool?
No, 1140 Selby Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Selby Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1140 Selby Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Selby Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Selby Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

