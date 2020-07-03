Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1140 Selby Ave. Available 12/01/19 Merriam Park 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Stunner! - Another Great Listing From Chance & Housing Hub!



Available 12/1! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts many prime vintage details! Old world front porch, large front living room, formal dining with a gorgeous built-in buffet, original hardwood floors. Recent renovations (1 year) include a new kitchen featuring new cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. A convenient three season porch off of the kitchen in the rear of the home leads to the fenced back yard. A shared driveway and 1 car garage complete the package!



This great Bungalow is located just a short walk to Grand Avenue and a wide selection of local restaurants and boutiques. Minutes away from Highway 94 and steps from Metro Bus Line stops.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (heat, electricity, gas, water), trash ($45/month) and lawn care/snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com - $45 per adult (18+) that will occupy the unit.



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3466532)