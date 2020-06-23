All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 Abell St

1136 Abell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Abell Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom South of Maryland - Another Great Listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now or for March 1. This 5 bedroom 1 bath house is located at 1136 Abell St in Saint Paul. This property features a spacious living/dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, front and back porch, in unit laundry, 2 car garage, and a fenced in yard. 2 medium sized main floor bedrooms. Upstairs has 2 large and 1 medium sized bedrooms. Basement storage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. Owner pays for trash.

This fabulous single family home is conveniently located minutes from 35E and walking distance to all the shopping and retail on Rice St.

The building is pet friendly; breed restrictions and pet fees/rent apply (vet records required with Application).

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult. Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a tour today!

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent

(RLNE4722986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

