Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 5 Bedroom South of Maryland - Another Great Listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available now or for March 1. This 5 bedroom 1 bath house is located at 1136 Abell St in Saint Paul. This property features a spacious living/dining room, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, front and back porch, in unit laundry, 2 car garage, and a fenced in yard. 2 medium sized main floor bedrooms. Upstairs has 2 large and 1 medium sized bedrooms. Basement storage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. Owner pays for trash.



This fabulous single family home is conveniently located minutes from 35E and walking distance to all the shopping and retail on Rice St.



The building is pet friendly; breed restrictions and pet fees/rent apply (vet records required with Application).



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult. Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a tour today!



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent



(RLNE4722986)