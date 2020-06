107 Wilkin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking dog park bbq/grill

Fantastic Location - Irvine Park Blocks from Downtown Saint Paul - River Views - Fenced Yard - Excellent Location in Irvine Park

Blocks to Charming Downtown Saint Paul

3 Bedroom

1 1/2 Bath

Laundry in Unit

Off Street Parking - Driveway - two parking spots

View of Dog Park and Mississippi - 5 minutes drive

Walk to Parlour, Astoria Cafe, Claddagh Coffee, Burger Moe's, Downtown Woodfire Grill, Farmer's Market, Xcel Energy Center, Science Museum

Walking and Biking Trails - Mississippi Trails

Dogs are Welcome (must clean up the yard after them)

No Cats



$2,100 plus Gas & Electric

This Home is Not Section Eight Approved



Available July 1, 2019



Downtown Saint Paul, Uppertown, Irvine Park, Saint Catherine's, Children's Hospital, Macalester College, St. Thomas, Capitol Hill, Lowertown, Mac Groveland



(RLNE4217874)