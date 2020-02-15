Amenities

1020 Grand Ave Available 04/01/19 Breathtaking, Modern Single-Family Home on Grand in Summit Hill - 1020 Grand Avenue - Experience the very best of Grand Avenue living with this beautiful, picturesque single-family home. This massive 3 story, 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors throughout, handsome built-in hutches in the living and dining rooms, and a renovated kitchen that includes exposed brick, white granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The ground floor is comprised of the kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a tranquil three seasons porch off the front of the house, facing Grand Avenue.



The second floor finds all three bedrooms and the fully-remodeled bathroom which boasts a ceramic tile surround and tasteful fixtures. The basement is equipped with laundry machines and an incredible amount of storage space as well. Out back you'll find a peaceful, comfortable backyard coupled with a 2 car garage and a parking pad. Do not miss the opportunity to call this astounding house your home!



*Residents pay all their own utilities.



**Pet Policy: We allow cats with a deposit of $200 and a monthly fee of $30 per cat with a maximum of two cats per apartment for $50. This property allows a maximum of one dog with a $400 pet deposit ($200 refundable, $200 non-refundable) and a monthly fee of $50.



