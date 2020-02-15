All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 Grand Ave

1020 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1020 Grand Ave Available 04/01/19 Breathtaking, Modern Single-Family Home on Grand in Summit Hill - 1020 Grand Avenue - Experience the very best of Grand Avenue living with this beautiful, picturesque single-family home. This massive 3 story, 3 bedroom home features hardwood floors throughout, handsome built-in hutches in the living and dining rooms, and a renovated kitchen that includes exposed brick, white granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. The ground floor is comprised of the kitchen, dining and living rooms, and a tranquil three seasons porch off the front of the house, facing Grand Avenue.

The second floor finds all three bedrooms and the fully-remodeled bathroom which boasts a ceramic tile surround and tasteful fixtures. The basement is equipped with laundry machines and an incredible amount of storage space as well. Out back you'll find a peaceful, comfortable backyard coupled with a 2 car garage and a parking pad. Do not miss the opportunity to call this astounding house your home!

*Residents pay all their own utilities.

**Pet Policy: We allow cats with a deposit of $200 and a monthly fee of $30 per cat with a maximum of two cats per apartment for $50. This property allows a maximum of one dog with a $400 pet deposit ($200 refundable, $200 non-refundable) and a monthly fee of $50.

Give our office a call at 651-224-1234 to set up your Leasing Consultation today!
Visit www.AtHomeApts.com for more information and availability.

(RLNE4579787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

