1002 4th Street East

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bathroom home with an updated kitchen, large windows letting in lots of natural light, built in cabinetry in the dining room, and a large master bedroom! Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs, and the third bedroom is on the main level. This property has a fenced in back and front yard, a screened in porch, and a one car detached garage! No more shoveling snow off your car!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/_1wJBdXc6vI



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.