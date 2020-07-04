All apartments in St. Paul
1002 4th Street East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 4th Street East

1002 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1002 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bathroom home with an updated kitchen, large windows letting in lots of natural light, built in cabinetry in the dining room, and a large master bedroom! Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs, and the third bedroom is on the main level. This property has a fenced in back and front yard, a screened in porch, and a one car detached garage! No more shoveling snow off your car!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/_1wJBdXc6vI

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

