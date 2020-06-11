100 Martin Luther King Jr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

tatus: Active, Area: Las Vegas, View, 2 convered parking, Cooling Features, Community Security, Lot Features: Back yard, fenced yard, front yard,wall street, other structural features, Parking Features: Gated, Garage Is Detached, Side by side, Country: Las Vegas, Approximately 6000 acre(s), 7 total full bath(s), Pool Features: Heated, 2 car garage(s), View: Pool View, Lot size is 20 or more acres, Zoning: LAR1, Swimming pool(s), Dinning room, Den,Hardwood floors, Living Room.

Fireplace Features: Gas Fuel, LOCATION: Living Room, Master Badroom

Heating Features: HEATING TYPE: Central Furnace, Yes

External Construction: Stucco

Roofing: Tile

Interior Features: Built-In Gas Range, Cooktop - Gas, Gas Grill, Microwave, Carpet Flooring, Mixed Flooring Materials, Tile Flooring, 220V Throughout, Crown Moldings, High Ceilings (9 Feet+), Hot Tub, Security System - Owned, DINING ROOM/AREA FEATURES: Breakfast Counter / Bar, Country Kitchen, Formal Dining Rm, Living Room, KITCHEN FEATURES: Counter Top, Island, BATHROOM FEATURES: Dual Entry (Jack & Jill) Bath, BEDROOM FEATURES: Master Suite, LAUNDRY LOCATION: Inside