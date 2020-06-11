All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 100 Martin Luther King Jr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
100 Martin Luther King Jr
Last updated March 23 2019 at 8:42 AM

100 Martin Luther King Jr

100 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

100 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tatus: Active, Area: Las Vegas, View, 2 convered parking, Cooling Features, Community Security, Lot Features: Back yard, fenced yard, front yard,wall street, other structural features, Parking Features: Gated, Garage Is Detached, Side by side, Country: Las Vegas, Approximately 6000 acre(s), 7 total full bath(s), Pool Features: Heated, 2 car garage(s), View: Pool View, Lot size is 20 or more acres, Zoning: LAR1, Swimming pool(s), Dinning room, Den,Hardwood floors, Living Room.
Fireplace Features: Gas Fuel, LOCATION: Living Room, Master Badroom
Heating Features: HEATING TYPE: Central Furnace, Yes
External Construction: Stucco
Roofing: Tile
Interior Features: Built-In Gas Range, Cooktop - Gas, Gas Grill, Microwave, Carpet Flooring, Mixed Flooring Materials, Tile Flooring, 220V Throughout, Crown Moldings, High Ceilings (9 Feet+), Hot Tub, Security System - Owned, DINING ROOM/AREA FEATURES: Breakfast Counter / Bar, Country Kitchen, Formal Dining Rm, Living Room, KITCHEN FEATURES: Counter Top, Island, BATHROOM FEATURES: Dual Entry (Jack & Jill) Bath, BEDROOM FEATURES: Master Suite, LAUNDRY LOCATION: Inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have any available units?
100 Martin Luther King Jr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have?
Some of 100 Martin Luther King Jr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Martin Luther King Jr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Martin Luther King Jr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Martin Luther King Jr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Martin Luther King Jr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Martin Luther King Jr offers parking.
Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Martin Luther King Jr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have a pool?
Yes, 100 Martin Luther King Jr has a pool.
Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have accessible units?
No, 100 Martin Luther King Jr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Martin Luther King Jr have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Martin Luther King Jr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Platform Apartments
747 Hampden Avenue W
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law