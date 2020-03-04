House Cleaning Checklist: Spring Cleaning 2020
The birds are singing, the flowers are in bloom, and the sun is finally shining again. It’s time to tackle your house cleaning checklist to celebrate spring! With a little organization and the right approach, your apartment will be sparkling clean in no time.
Here’s the ultimate household cleaning checklist to help you get started.
- House Cleaning Checklist Pro Tips
- Living Room
- Kitchen
- Bathroom
- Bedroom
- Home Office or Extra Room
- Hallways
- Laundry Area
- Inspect Your Home
House Cleaning Checklist Pro Tips
Kick off your spring cleaning checklist with a few pro tips. For starters, make sure your cleaner is safe for use.
What works on windows probably isn’t appropriate for stainless steel. It might ruin other surfaces.
Look for all-purpose cleaners that check the boxes for all of your apartment surfaces, from stainless steel to granite countertops.
Any harsh chemicals like bleach should be used sparingly and only in well-vented areas. It’s also dangerous to flush some cleaners like bleach down the toilet.
Exercise caution with sponges and other supplies to avoid cross-contamination. Accidentally using the same kitchen and bathroom sponge during a spring clean is a deal-breaker.
Save your floors for last. Otherwise, you’ll likely need to vacuum or mop again after dusting and decluttering.
Living Room
Whether you have a roommate or enjoy your living room solo, check off everything on your house cleaning checklist before watching the next big game.
Supplies Needed:
- Dust rags and all-surface cleaner
- Vacuum or mop
- Dustbuster
- Paper towels and glass cleaner
- Carpet or fabric cleaner
- Floor cleaner, mop, or vacuum
- Household odor eliminator spray
- Trash bags
Living Room Cleaning Checklist:
- Dust coffee tables and end tables
- Dust mantel or miscellaneous surfaces
- Wipe your TV screen and surfaces
- Clean the windows
- Freshen up the furniture with a handheld or small vacuum
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the living room trash
- Sweep and clean the floors
- Wipe down the baseboards
Kitchen
When was the last time you gave your kitchen a good scrub? Send germs and undesirable smells packing with your kitchen cleaning checklist.
Supplies Needed:
- All-purpose disinfectant cleaner
- Sponges
- Paper towels
- Broom and dust bin
- Floor cleaner and mop
- Trash bags and recycling bags
Kitchen Cleaning Checklist:
- Clean your appliance surfaces and doors with all-purpose cleaners
- Clean out the inside of your fridge and oven
- Clean out your pantry
- Throw out old food
- Disinfect the countertops and sink
- Clean your bar or kitchen tabletops
- Wipe down kitchen chair and barstool surfaces
- Clean out the cupboards
- Add fresh shelf paper to cabinets and cupboards
- Run the garbage disposal
- Donate old plates, pots, or pans
- Disinfect the doorknobs or handles
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the kitchen trash and recycling
- Clean out your kitchen trash and recycling cans
- Clean the kitchen floors
- Wipe down the baseboards
Bathroom
Roll up your sleeves and start tackling your bathroom cleaning checklist. Make sure to turn on the fan or open a window to avoid feeling woozy from your cleaners in a small space.
Supplies Needed:
- Sponges
- Paper towels
- All-purpose disinfectant cleaner
- Toilet bowl cleaner and toilet brush
- Toilet bowl drop-in tablets
- Mop
- Grout
- Trash bags
Bathroom Cleaning Checklist:
- Disinfect your toilet with an appropriate cleaner and toilet brush
- Add a dissolving drop-in toilet tablet to keep your bowl clean
- Scrub your tub and shower walls
- Wipe down shower curtain or doors
- Wash fabric shower curtain and bath mat
- Consider replacing shower curtains and bath mats if over two years old
- Add fresh grout to any broken seals
- Toss or donate old towels
- Wipe down drawers, linen closet shelves, and cupboards
- Clean your mirrors and windows
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the bathroom trash
- Clean out your bathroom trash can
- Clean the bathroom floors
- Wipe the baseboards
Bedroom
Ready to transform your bedroom with your house cleaning checklist? Get a good night’s rest knowing you’re sleeping in a fresh and clean environment.
Supplies Needed:
- All-purpose cleaner
- Dust rag and paper towels
- Vacuum or mop and floor cleaner
- Household odor eliminator spray
- Laundry basket
- Trash bags
Bedroom Cleaning Checklist:
- Dust your dresser, bookcases, tables, and any other surface
- Declutter drawers or shelves
- Flip your mattress
- Wash your bedding
- Clean out your closet
- Wash dusty clothes
- Donate or toss old clothes
- Throw out old pillows and replace with new ones
- Clean the windows and mirrors
- Wash the curtains or dust the blinds
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the bedroom trash
- Clean out your bedroom trash can
- Sweep or vacuum all floors, including under the bed
- Wipe down your baseboards
Home Office or Extra Room
Whether you have a dedicated home office, extra room, or just a space where you like to read, it’s time for a spring clean.
Supplies Needed:
- Dust rag and all-purpose cleaner
- Paper towels
- Vacuum or mop and cleaner
- Trash bags
Home Office or Extra Room Cleaning Checklist:
- Declutter your desk or tables
- Wipe down the desk, tables, and other surfaces
- Clean the mirrors
- Clean the windows
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the trash
- Clean out the trash can
- Mop or vacuum floors
- Wipe down baseboards
Hallways
Your hallways need some spring cleaning love, too. From picture frames to floors, here’s how to approach your house cleaning checklist.
Supplies Needed:
- Dust rag and cleaner
- Broom
- Mop and cleaner
- Trash bags
Hallways Cleaning Checklist:
- Dust and declutter the entryway table
- Clean out the hallway closet
- Toss and replace broken umbrellas
- Toss or donate old jackets and other closet items
- Wipe down picture frames or hallway mirrors
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the hallway trash
- Clean the hallway floors
- Wipe down the baseboards
Laundry Area
Keep your laundry room or nook looking clean and fresh with a quick clean.
Supplies Needed:
- Dust rag and all-purpose surface cleaner
- Paper towels
- Mop and floor cleaner
- Trash bags
Laundry Room Cleaning Checklist:
- Wipe down washing machine and dryer
- Remove lint from the dryer
- Clean out inside of washer and dryer
- Throw out old detergent bottles or fabric softener sheets
- Wipe down the laundry basket
- Disinfect the doorknobs
- Deodorize with household eliminator spray
- Throw out the laundry room trash
- Clean out the laundry room trash can
- Mop the laundry room floors
- Wipe down the baseboards
Inspect Your Home
There are always a few items on your spring clean that people overlook on their house cleaning checklist. Now’s the time to:
- Swap out batteries in your smoke detector
- Clean that awkward space where you’ve been stashing your umbrella
- Donate old furniture, books, and rarely-used household items
- Get rid of broken things
- Declutter with joyful abandon
- Ask your landlord about any necessary repairs
The only thing left to do is celebrate your completed spring cleaning checklist. Invite friends and neighbors over for a festive spring get-together.
After all, your apartment might not be this clean until next spring!