House Cleaning Checklist: Spring Cleaning 2020

The birds are singing, the flowers are in bloom, and the sun is finally shining again. It’s time to tackle your house cleaning checklist to celebrate spring! With a little organization and the right approach, your apartment will be sparkling clean in no time.

Here’s the ultimate household cleaning checklist to help you get started.

House Cleaning Checklist Pro Tips

Kick off your spring cleaning checklist with a few pro tips. For starters, make sure your cleaner is safe for use.

What works on windows probably isn’t appropriate for stainless steel. It might ruin other surfaces.

Look for all-purpose cleaners that check the boxes for all of your apartment surfaces, from stainless steel to granite countertops.

Any harsh chemicals like bleach should be used sparingly and only in well-vented areas. It’s also dangerous to flush some cleaners like bleach down the toilet.

Exercise caution with sponges and other supplies to avoid cross-contamination. Accidentally using the same kitchen and bathroom sponge during a spring clean is a deal-breaker.

Save your floors for last. Otherwise, you’ll likely need to vacuum or mop again after dusting and decluttering.

Living Room

Whether you have a roommate or enjoy your living room solo, check off everything on your house cleaning checklist before watching the next big game.

Supplies Needed:

Dust rags and all-surface cleaner

Vacuum or mop

Dustbuster

Paper towels and glass cleaner

Carpet or fabric cleaner

Floor cleaner, mop, or vacuum

Household odor eliminator spray

Trash bags

Living Room Cleaning Checklist:

Dust coffee tables and end tables

Dust mantel or miscellaneous surfaces

Wipe your TV screen and surfaces

Clean the windows

Freshen up the furniture with a handheld or small vacuum

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the living room trash

Sweep and clean the floors

Wipe down the baseboards

Kitchen

When was the last time you gave your kitchen a good scrub? Send germs and undesirable smells packing with your kitchen cleaning checklist.

Supplies Needed:

All-purpose disinfectant cleaner

Sponges

Paper towels

Broom and dust bin

Floor cleaner and mop

Trash bags and recycling bags

Kitchen Cleaning Checklist:

Clean your appliance surfaces and doors with all-purpose cleaners

Clean out the inside of your fridge and oven

Clean out your pantry

Throw out old food

Disinfect the countertops and sink

Clean your bar or kitchen tabletops

Wipe down kitchen chair and barstool surfaces

Clean out the cupboards

Add fresh shelf paper to cabinets and cupboards

Run the garbage disposal

Donate old plates, pots, or pans

Disinfect the doorknobs or handles

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the kitchen trash and recycling

Clean out your kitchen trash and recycling cans

Clean the kitchen floors

Wipe down the baseboards

Bathroom

Roll up your sleeves and start tackling your bathroom cleaning checklist. Make sure to turn on the fan or open a window to avoid feeling woozy from your cleaners in a small space.

Supplies Needed:

Sponges

Paper towels

All-purpose disinfectant cleaner

Toilet bowl cleaner and toilet brush

Toilet bowl drop-in tablets

Mop

Grout

Trash bags

Bathroom Cleaning Checklist:

Disinfect your toilet with an appropriate cleaner and toilet brush

Add a dissolving drop-in toilet tablet to keep your bowl clean

Scrub your tub and shower walls

Wipe down shower curtain or doors

Wash fabric shower curtain and bath mat

Consider replacing shower curtains and bath mats if over two years old

Add fresh grout to any broken seals

Toss or donate old towels

Wipe down drawers, linen closet shelves, and cupboards

Clean your mirrors and windows

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the bathroom trash

Clean out your bathroom trash can

Clean the bathroom floors

Wipe the baseboards

Bedroom

Ready to transform your bedroom with your house cleaning checklist? Get a good night’s rest knowing you’re sleeping in a fresh and clean environment.

Supplies Needed:

All-purpose cleaner

Dust rag and paper towels

Vacuum or mop and floor cleaner

Household odor eliminator spray

Laundry basket

Trash bags

Bedroom Cleaning Checklist:

Dust your dresser, bookcases, tables, and any other surface

Declutter drawers or shelves

Flip your mattress

Wash your bedding

Clean out your closet

Wash dusty clothes

Donate or toss old clothes

Throw out old pillows and replace with new ones

Clean the windows and mirrors

Wash the curtains or dust the blinds

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the bedroom trash

Clean out your bedroom trash can

Sweep or vacuum all floors, including under the bed

Wipe down your baseboards

Home Office or Extra Room

Whether you have a dedicated home office, extra room, or just a space where you like to read, it’s time for a spring clean.

Supplies Needed:

Dust rag and all-purpose cleaner

Paper towels

Vacuum or mop and cleaner

Trash bags

Home Office or Extra Room Cleaning Checklist:

Declutter your desk or tables

Wipe down the desk, tables, and other surfaces

Clean the mirrors

Clean the windows

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the trash

Clean out the trash can

Mop or vacuum floors

Wipe down baseboards

Hallways

Your hallways need some spring cleaning love, too. From picture frames to floors, here’s how to approach your house cleaning checklist.

Supplies Needed:

Dust rag and cleaner

Broom

Mop and cleaner

Trash bags

Hallways Cleaning Checklist:

Dust and declutter the entryway table

Clean out the hallway closet

Toss and replace broken umbrellas

Toss or donate old jackets and other closet items

Wipe down picture frames or hallway mirrors

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the hallway trash

Clean the hallway floors

Wipe down the baseboards

Laundry Area

Keep your laundry room or nook looking clean and fresh with a quick clean.

Supplies Needed:

Dust rag and all-purpose surface cleaner

Paper towels

Mop and floor cleaner

Trash bags

Laundry Room Cleaning Checklist:

Wipe down washing machine and dryer

Remove lint from the dryer

Clean out inside of washer and dryer

Throw out old detergent bottles or fabric softener sheets

Wipe down the laundry basket

Disinfect the doorknobs

Deodorize with household eliminator spray

Throw out the laundry room trash

Clean out the laundry room trash can

Mop the laundry room floors

Wipe down the baseboards

Inspect Your Home

There are always a few items on your spring clean that people overlook on their house cleaning checklist. Now’s the time to:

Swap out batteries in your smoke detector

Clean that awkward space where you’ve been stashing your umbrella

Donate old furniture, books, and rarely-used household items

Get rid of broken things

Declutter with joyful abandon

Ask your landlord about any necessary repairs

The only thing left to do is celebrate your completed spring cleaning checklist. Invite friends and neighbors over for a festive spring get-together.

After all, your apartment might not be this clean until next spring!