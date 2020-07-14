All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Larpenteur Villa

190 Larpenteur Ave W · (831) 677-6010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN 55113
McCarrons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 190-109 · Avail. Aug 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 180-105 · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 180-206 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Larpenteur Villa.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
community garden
parking
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Here you will find laundry on each floor, a community area between the two buildings and a community garden. On-site management is here for your comfort and convenience. We are located on the bus line and a mile from both Hwy 36 and Interstate 35E.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1st month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages $50. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Larpenteur Villa have any available units?
Larpenteur Villa has 3 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Larpenteur Villa have?
Some of Larpenteur Villa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Larpenteur Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Larpenteur Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Larpenteur Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Larpenteur Villa is pet friendly.
Does Larpenteur Villa offer parking?
Yes, Larpenteur Villa offers parking.
Does Larpenteur Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Larpenteur Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Larpenteur Villa have a pool?
No, Larpenteur Villa does not have a pool.
Does Larpenteur Villa have accessible units?
No, Larpenteur Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Larpenteur Villa have units with dishwashers?
No, Larpenteur Villa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Larpenteur Villa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Larpenteur Villa has units with air conditioning.
