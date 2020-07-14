Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 community garden parking garage cats allowed on-site laundry

Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Here you will find laundry on each floor, a community area between the two buildings and a community garden. On-site management is here for your comfort and convenience. We are located on the bus line and a mile from both Hwy 36 and Interstate 35E.

Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.



Household Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600.