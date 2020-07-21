740 Portland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Live in the heart of Eastown in this Portland Tower 2BR, 2BA condo with two parking stalls included in rent! Located just one block from Skyway, 3 blocks from The Commons, and 4 blocks from US Bank Stadium/Light Rail Station, this 11th floor condo with southern and western view is one of the best values in all of downtown Mpls. Unit features include hardwood flooring, 10 ft. ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite counters/large kitchen island, master suite with walkthrough closet to master bath, 90sf balcony with gas grill hook up, window treatments installed throughout, and more! Portland Tower features onsite professional management, secure access, fitness center, community room, rooftop community patio with grills/firepits/seating, free guest parking. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.