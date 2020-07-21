All apartments in Richfield
740 Portland Avenue

740 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

740 Portland Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Live in the heart of Eastown in this Portland Tower 2BR, 2BA condo with two parking stalls included in rent! Located just one block from Skyway, 3 blocks from The Commons, and 4 blocks from US Bank Stadium/Light Rail Station, this 11th floor condo with southern and western view is one of the best values in all of downtown Mpls. Unit features include hardwood flooring, 10 ft. ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite counters/large kitchen island, master suite with walkthrough closet to master bath, 90sf balcony with gas grill hook up, window treatments installed throughout, and more! Portland Tower features onsite professional management, secure access, fitness center, community room, rooftop community patio with grills/firepits/seating, free guest parking. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Portland Avenue have any available units?
740 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 740 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 740 Portland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 740 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 Portland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
