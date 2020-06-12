/
3 bedroom apartments
188 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1517 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Lake
1 Unit Available
6028 5th Avenue
6028 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
6028 5th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Minneapolis! - This stunning four bedroom home is available for July! It features a spacious open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5516 Washburn Ave S
5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more! The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5852 Vincent Avenue South
5852 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Kenny
1 Unit Available
5637 Colfax Avenue S
5637 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Available May 25th! This spacious home has hardwood floors, formal dining room with sunroom, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, updated bath with marble tiles and plenty of light.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
2206 W 56th Street
2206 West 56th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1862 sqft
Just move-in and relax! Enjoy all this area has to offer. Low maintenance living in Armatage neighborhood of SW Minneapolis! 4 Bedrooms: 2 on main, 2 in lower, with main level AND lower level family rooms, ATTACHED 1 car garage plus street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
2033 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1207 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Triangle
11 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cedar Isles - Dean
17 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1460 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Calhoun
19 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1758 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
