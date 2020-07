Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking lobby smoke-free community

Welcome home to Seasons Park Apartments! We're a wonderful apartment community with everything you need. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have recently been upgraded and are the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Residents at Seasons Park also enjoy an array of amenities including a resort style clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a playground. Seasons Park has an ideal location and is adjacent to I-494 and 35W, near the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport, Mall of America, Best Buy world headquarters, and more. Residents enjoy easy access to Bloomington's business district, many dining and entertainment options, and public transportation.