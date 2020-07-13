Apartment List
181 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
113 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Northwest Richfield
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Richfield
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
17 Units Available
Southeast Richfield
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 17 at 06:50pm
12 Units Available
Northeast Richfield
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,185
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
Chamberlain is located at 6630 Richfield Pkwy Richfield, MN and is managed by Saturday Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Richfield
11 E 68th Street
11 East 68th Street, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1828 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom available on September 1st. Updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large, fenced backyard and more! Great Richfield location - near 35W, 494 & 77! Quick drive to both DT Mpls & St. Paul.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richfield
517 W 74th St
517 West 74th Street, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available July 16th. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this upper level duplex to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good cabinet space and room for a kitchen table.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Richfield
6704 14th Ave. S
6704 14th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1526 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quite Richfield Neighborhood (3BR/1Bath) - Property Id: 315786 Great location in NE Richfield (near Hwy 62 and 77). Great, quiet neighborhood. First floor has kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richfield
7544 Thomas Ave S
7544 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
7544 Thomas Ave S Available 09/01/20 Updated 5Br / 2Ba Home w/ 2 Car Garage in Great Richfield Location! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
15 Units Available
Promenade
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Tangletown
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 8 at 09:30pm
30 Units Available
Promenade
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,360
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1017 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Windom
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
14 Units Available
Southdale
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,516
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
Southdale
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Parklawn
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Promenade
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Southdale
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Tangletown
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parklawn
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richfield, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

