northeast richfield
154 Apartments for rent in Northeast Richfield, Richfield, MN
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,185
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
Chamberlain is located at 6630 Richfield Pkwy Richfield, MN and is managed by Saturday Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
6420 1st Avenue South
6420 1st Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1576 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301
5545 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 Available 09/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Available in September - This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom will be ready for move in in early September.
1722 E 58th St
1722 East 58th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1300 sqft
Charming side by side unit available in a prime south Minneapolis location steps from biking/walking trail leading to Lake Nokomis, Fat Lorenzo's, 5&8 Club, and easy access to Hwy. 77 and I62.
7431 Pillsbury Avenue South
7431 Pillsbury Avenue South, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1706 sqft
Private showings only. 4 bedroom rental home with 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs including the master suite with private 3/4 bathroom. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
517 W 74th St
517 West 74th Street, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available September 1st.. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this upper level duplex to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good cabinet space and room for a kitchen table.
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
The Minneapolis 220 is a portfolio of 220-apartment homes located in Edina, Northeast and The Whittier Neigborhoods. Our properties include laundry rooms with coinless machines, off-street parking, keyless FOB system and are pet friendly.
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,094
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,963
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,284
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
