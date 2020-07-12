/
/
/
northwest richfield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Northwest Richfield, Richfield, MN
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Richfield
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
15 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
114 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:30pm
30 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,360
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1017 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,516
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11 E 68th Street
11 East 68th Street, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1828 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom available on September 1st. Updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large, fenced backyard and more! Great Richfield location - near 35W, 494 & 77! Quick drive to both DT Mpls & St. Paul.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
517 W 74th St
517 West 74th Street, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available July 16th. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this upper level duplex to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good cabinet space and room for a kitchen table.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5615 Newton Avenue South
5615 Newton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1706 sqft
1.5 story rental home in the Armatage neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with 1 BR on the upper level. 2 baths, 2 Car detached garage. Back yard deck. Updated main level bath and remodeled kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7544 Thomas Ave S
7544 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
7544 Thomas Ave S Available 09/01/20 Updated 5Br / 2Ba Home w/ 2 Car Garage in Great Richfield Location! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Richfield
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
41 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
249 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,270
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,531
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,065
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
