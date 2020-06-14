Apartment List
MN
/
richfield
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Richfield
9 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
7600 Lyndale Avenue S
7600 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
Available Aug 1st. This first-floor condo offers an open floor plan, high ceilings with large windows that allow tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Southdale
21 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parklawn
1 Unit Available
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Kenny
1 Unit Available
5637 Colfax Avenue S
5637 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 sqft
Available May 25th! This spacious home has hardwood floors, formal dining room with sunroom, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, updated bath with marble tiles and plenty of light.
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
$
Uptown
8 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Hiawatha
15 Units Available
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1008 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities best trails, lakes and riverside parks- and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtown'- life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
City Guide for Richfield, MN

"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)

Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Richfield, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

