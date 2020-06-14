/
1 bedroom apartments
112 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Northwest Richfield
9 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
A small, friendly community in the heart of Richfield, offering charming one bedroom units in a 3 story brick and stucco building.
Last updated March 17 at 05:46pm
Northeast Richfield
14 Units Available
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
659 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
Southwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
7600 Lyndale Avenue S
7600 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
Available Aug 1st. This first-floor condo offers an open floor plan, high ceilings with large windows that allow tons of natural light, large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southdale
21 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,445
801 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
785 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Tangletown
4 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
673 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Parklawn
1 Unit Available
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Loop
287 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Uptown
20 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,490
684 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Uptown
127 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,697
784 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
