261 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with hardwood floors
"One and all we'll recall. That we'll never let her standards fall, for we're proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)
Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.