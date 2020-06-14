Apartment List
261 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
A small, friendly community in the heart of Richfield, offering charming one bedroom units in a 3 story brick and stucco building.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Southdale
21 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Diamond Lake
1 Unit Available
6028 5th Avenue
6028 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2354 sqft
6028 5th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Minneapolis! - This stunning four bedroom home is available for July! It features a spacious open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5516 Washburn Ave S
5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more! The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Kenny
1 Unit Available
5637 Colfax Avenue S
5637 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 sqft
Available May 25th! This spacious home has hardwood floors, formal dining room with sunroom, 2 bedrooms on the main floor, updated bath with marble tiles and plenty of light.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
2206 W 56th Street
2206 West 56th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1862 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just move-in and relax! Enjoy all this area has to offer. Low maintenance living in Armatage neighborhood of SW Minneapolis! 4 Bedrooms: 2 on main, 2 in lower, with main level AND lower level family rooms, ATTACHED 1 car garage plus street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Loop
287 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,283
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,193
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
40 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
City Guide for Richfield, MN

"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)

Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richfield, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

