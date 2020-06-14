261 Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN with hardwood floors

"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)

Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more