southwest richfield
129 Apartments for rent in Southwest Richfield, Richfield, MN
90 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
1 Unit Available
7544 Thomas Ave S
7544 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
7544 Thomas Ave S Available 09/01/20 Updated 5Br / 2Ba Home w/ 2 Car Garage in Great Richfield Location! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.
1 Unit Available
7409 Bryant Ave S
7409 Bryant Avenue South, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,997
1872 sqft
This single family home is available September 1st. New windows, doors and carpet are being installed! This home offers an abundance of space that includes four bedrooms and two baths. There is lots of natural light and modern updates.
1 Unit Available
7431 Pillsbury Avenue South
7431 Pillsbury Avenue South, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1706 sqft
Private showings only. 4 bedroom rental home with 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs including the master suite with private 3/4 bathroom. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
517 W 74th St
517 West 74th Street, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available September 1st.. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this upper level duplex to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good cabinet space and room for a kitchen table.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Richfield
15 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
5 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
10 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
18 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,751
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified
34 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
28 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
1 Unit Available
6420 1st Avenue South
6420 1st Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1576 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2800 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Richfield
Verified
245 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
108 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified
27 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified
17 Units Available
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,094
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,428
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified
3 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
7 Units Available
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified
15 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified
21 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,345
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
