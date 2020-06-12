/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
228 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN
Verified
1 of 7
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1321 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 17 at 05:46pm
Northeast Richfield
14 Units Available
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1051 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Promenade
16 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1182 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Promenade
29 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1221 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1287 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5521 Penn Avenue South
5521 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1316 sqft
For video tour please visit: http://5521penn.com/tour Available August 1st. LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED. No prior evictions. No smokers. No pets (no exceptions).
Results within 5 miles of Richfield
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Wolfe Park
11 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Uptown
13 Units Available
Revel
1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1148 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern kitchens with open layouts and luxury finishes. Enjoy uptown living with shopping, dining, nightlife entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy heated pool, rooftop sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1254 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Calhoun
8 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1216 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1075 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
20 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1106 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Wolfe Park
26 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
