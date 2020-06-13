Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN

Finding an apartment in Richfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northwest Richfield
9 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Terrace
6445 Queen Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Spacious 1 & 2 bedrooms in a peaceful neighborhood, close to shopping & public transportation. Three story building with storage rooms, & laundry facilities. Natural gas grill & picnic tables in lush yard tended by professional landscaping company.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Richfield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windom
1 Unit Available
5604 1st Avenue S
5604 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
5604 1st Avenue S Available 06/30/20 Completely Updated 2 Bedroom in South Minneapolis - This charming 2 bedroom house has it all- gorgeous brand new kitchen, completley updated bathroom, washer and dryer, fenced in yard and garage! Its perfectly

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5516 Washburn Ave S
5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more! The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5852 Vincent Avenue South
5852 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1518 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated
City Guide for Richfield, MN

"One and all we’ll recall. That we’ll never let her standards fall, for we’re proud as we can be R-I-C-H-F-I-E-L-D." (-Richfield High School song)

Richfield, MN is awfully hot considering that temperatures are below freezing for several months out of the year. Sure, it’s cold here, but balmy weather isn’t everyone’s favorite thing – or at least it doesn’t matter half as much as a good job. There are plenty of good jobs in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Only 13% of the residents stay in Richfield all day, most of them commuting to another part of the metro region. Yet they find that Richfield is a great place to come home to at the end of a long work day.

Having trouble with Craigslist Richfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Richfield, MN

Finding an apartment in Richfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

