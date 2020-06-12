/
2 bedroom apartments
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richfield, MN
Southeast Richfield
22 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$970
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Northwest Richfield
2 Units Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier Terrace
6445 Queen Ave S, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Spacious 1 & 2 bedrooms in a peaceful neighborhood, close to shopping & public transportation. Three story building with storage rooms, & laundry facilities. Natural gas grill & picnic tables in lush yard tended by professional landscaping company.
Northeast Richfield
14 Units Available
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Tangletown
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Windom
3 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Promenade
16 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Promenade
29 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
31 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Tangletown
4 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
895 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Windom
1 Unit Available
5732 Nicollet Ave.
5732 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
799 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR Duplex with new appliances - Property Id: 170235 Your duplex will feel like a house because it is a side by side double bungalow that has been freshly painted throughout.
Windom
1 Unit Available
5604 1st Avenue S
5604 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
5604 1st Avenue S Available 06/30/20 Completely Updated 2 Bedroom in South Minneapolis - This charming 2 bedroom house has it all- gorgeous brand new kitchen, completley updated bathroom, washer and dryer, fenced in yard and garage! Its perfectly
Southdale
1 Unit Available
6415 York Ave S #201
6415 York Avenue South, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
*Chateau of Edina* 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent! - Large 2 bedroom condo for rent. Great location, within walking distance to Southdale Mall and many more shops and restaurants.
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5521 Penn Avenue South
5521 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1316 sqft
For video tour please visit: http://5521penn.com/tour Available August 1st. LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED. No prior evictions. No smokers. No pets (no exceptions).
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
$
Uptown
127 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
