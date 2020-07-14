Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan bike storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Live the Uptown/Lakes life! Look no further, 3500 Dupont Apartments features a meticulously managed classic building and timeless living space with an on-site grocery store! Within steps of your door are countless offerings from one of the most popular hot spots in Minneapolis. Uptown is known for its award-winning restaurants, hopping nightlife and stunning recreation opportunities. From walks along Lake Calhoun, to dinner and drinks on the patio, our Uptown apartments are calling you home.