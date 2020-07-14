All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

3500 Dupont Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
3500 Dupont Avenue South · (952) 800-9891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3500 Dupont Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Live the Uptown/Lakes life! Look no further, 3500 Dupont Apartments features a meticulously managed classic building and timeless living space with an on-site grocery store! Within steps of your door are countless offerings from one of the most popular hot spots in Minneapolis. Uptown is known for its award-winning restaurants, hopping nightlife and stunning recreation opportunities. From walks along Lake Calhoun, to dinner and drinks on the patio, our Uptown apartments are calling you home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets allowed maximum

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3500 Dupont Apartments have any available units?
3500 Dupont Apartments has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Dupont Apartments have?
Some of 3500 Dupont Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Dupont Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Dupont Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Dupont Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Dupont Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Dupont Apartments offer parking?
No, 3500 Dupont Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Dupont Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Dupont Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Dupont Apartments have a pool?
No, 3500 Dupont Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Dupont Apartments have accessible units?
No, 3500 Dupont Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Dupont Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Dupont Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

