/
/
/
carag
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
347 Apartments for rent in CARAG, Minneapolis, MN
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,445
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
Live the Uptown/Lakes life! Look no further, 3500 Dupont Apartments features a meticulously managed classic building and timeless living space with an on-site grocery store! Within steps of your door are countless offerings from one of the most
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Dupont Ave S
3235 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3/4 bedroom in a great uptown area! - Property Id: 300458 For rent is a nicely updated 3 bedroom with an extra bedroom or den/office, one bathroom unit in the desirable Uptown Minneapolis area with close walking to
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
3520 Emerson Avenue S
3520 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
550 sqft
Another Listing by Gyniek White @Renters Warehouse. This charming Studio has recently been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Plenty of kitchen storage as well as two large closets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3254 Emerson Ave S 1
3254 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1355 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1st Floor 3 bedroom in Uptown - Property Id: 307058 Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3452 Bryant Avenue South - 2
3452 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is available September 1, but has the option for an early move in for pro-rated rent as early as August 15. The owner lived in this unit the majority of the time since the renovation was done, so it is a very clean space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3200 Aldrich Ave - 2
3200 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Beautiful and spacious upper level home! This unique 2 story upper unit with a spiral staircase has 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down and 2 baths.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3512 Bryant Ave S - 105
3512 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Free heat! 2 bedroom close to Lake Calhoun! Check out his freshly painted 2 bed/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Uptown! Great location just blocks from Lake Calhoun and endless entertainment options.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3241 Bryant Ave S
3241 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1600 sqft
3241 Bryant Ave S Available 06/01/20 Sweet Uptown Home! HGTV designed kitch & bath. Fenced Yard+Garage. 6/1 - Remodeled house in Uptown! It has a ridiculous eat-in kitchen, brand new bath, fenced yard & detached 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3324 Colfax Ave S
3324 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bed 2 bath in a great Uptown area! - Property Id: 306459 Up for rent is a nicely updated four bedroom two bathroom unit in the desirable Uptown Minneapolis area with close walking to restaurants, entertainment and Lakes.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3443 Hennepin Ave
3443 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
3443 Hennepin Ave Available 08/01/20 Awesome 4BD/3BA in prime Uptown! Remodeled w/ HGTV! Avail. NOW! - This is a great 4 bed/3 bath with lots of space! It was remodeled for a show on HGTV! The main area of focus is the Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of CARAG
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,217
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:43am
17 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 7 at 10:04pm
46 Units Available
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,219
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1056 sqft
Contemporary community constructed with sustainable materials and offering many upgrades. Full-size washers/dryers, wood flooring, raised ceilings and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park, fitness center, sauna and spa.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
7 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,020
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
3 Units Available
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
555 sqft
Welcome to Pillsbury Estates, three, 24-unit buildings located at 25th and Pillsbury Avenue.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,291
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MNHopkins, MNSt. Anthony, MNFridley, MNMendota Heights, MNColumbia Heights, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNFalcon Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNShoreview, MNSavage, MNShakopee, MNBlaine, MNWest St. Paul, MNInver Grove Heights, MN