Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1309 W. 28th Street - 1
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:03 PM

1309 W. 28th Street - 1

1309 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 West 28th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex with fenced yard, porch, fire pit with grill. Tons of charm... wood floors, built-ins, newly redone kitchen. Jacuzzi tub, lots of additional storage, on-site laundry.

Rooms are large, so no one gets the small bedroom!

Water and Trash paid by landlord

On Street Parking

Pets approved on an individual basis

Will give rent credit for mowing and snow removal

No Smoking

Rental criteria:
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or gross misdemeanors last 7 years
No evictions or unlawful detainers last 7 years

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have any available units?
1309 W. 28th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have?
Some of 1309 W. 28th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1309 W. 28th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 W. 28th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
