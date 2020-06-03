1309 W. 28th Street - 1

Amenities
Duplex with fenced yard, porch, fire pit with grill. Tons of charm... wood floors, built-ins, newly redone kitchen. Jacuzzi tub, lots of additional storage, on-site laundry.
Rooms are large, so no one gets the small bedroom!
Water and Trash paid by landlord
On Street Parking
Pets approved on an individual basis
Will give rent credit for mowing and snow removal
No Smoking
Rental criteria:
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or gross misdemeanors last 7 years
No evictions or unlawful detainers last 7 years