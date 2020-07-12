/
downtown east
319 Apartments for rent in Downtown East, Minneapolis, MN
93 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
45 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
811 Washington Avenue S
811 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown East at 811 Washington Avenue South, Ironclad offers the perfect blend of historic neighborhood character and elegant modern comfort.
1 Unit Available
1240 S 2nd Street
1240 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7th floor, south facing unit overlooking common lawn and patio area. The Legacy has top amenities providing you an elegant living space.
1 Unit Available
1120 S 2nd Street
1120 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant and affordable 5th floor Stonebridge Lofts 2BR, 2BA now available in the heart of the Mill District, just steps from Gold Medal Park, The Guthrie Theatre, US Bank Stadium, Light Rail Station and West River Parkway.
1 Unit Available
212 10th Avenue
212 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,286
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Encore lends a coveted slice of urban riverbank and the prestigious nuance of the artistic liveliness that lies in the shadow of The Guthrie Theatre.
1 Unit Available
240 Chicago Avenue
240 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East End is on Washington Avenue between Park and Chicago and has direct access to Trader Joes, Jimmy Johns, and Starbucks. Within a 5-block radius distinct East Town attractions include the Guthrie Theater, U.S.
1 Unit Available
901 2nd Street S
901 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1140 sqft
Incredible views from this luxury condo in Downtown's most exclusive neighborhood - the Historic Mill District.
1 Unit Available
607 Washington Avenue S
607 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1912 sqft
Enjoy true timber and brick loft living in this top floor penthouse 2BR, 2BA at 607 Lofts with rooftop patio, located perfectly between Downtown East and Mill District.
1 Unit Available
215 10th Avenue S
215 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1700 sqft
Enjoy stunning views of Gold Metal Park! This large 2 bed, 2 bath features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and 1 heated secure parking spot.
1 Unit Available
205 Park Avenue S
205 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1165 sqft
When you live here, everything is in the vicinity. Located downtown in the historic Mill District neighborhood of Minneapolis, you will find your own corner of the city - harmoniously balanced by historic charm and modern convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown East
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
19 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
46 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
23 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,710
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
30 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
62 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
720 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
56 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
85 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
47 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
24 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,223
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
16 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,435
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
