dinkytown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
303 Apartments for rent in Dinkytown, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 9 at 04:10pm
18 Units Available
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
895 sqft
Located just steps from the center of the University of Minnesota. Luxurious units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Residents can enjoy courtyard, elevator and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$950
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
859 sqft
Live in Dinkytown just off I-35! Great for college students - just steps away from U of M, restaurants, theater and more. Quiet, residential-feeling community with on-site laundry and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Dinkytown
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
85 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,435
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1244 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Last updated July 9 at 04:13pm
34 Units Available
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
16 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
93 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Breton
707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at the Breton offer classic and affordable living near Downtown, Northeast, and Uptown Minneapolis, and near the U of M campus. They have spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors and other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozē flats combines green living and soothing modern design to bring you the most convenient and sustainable rental apartments in Minneapolis near the Mississippi River and Dinkytown.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Luna
2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
787 sqft
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
984 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
94 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,340
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Last updated July 9 at 04:11pm
27 Units Available
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,319
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
948 sqft
University of Minnesota student housing near campus, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transit. In the heart of Stadium Village. Furnished, pet-friendly units feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
825 sqft
410 6th St Apartments offers convenient, affordable college town living with immediate access to the bus line, restaurants, shopping, sporting events theatre and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
725 8th St Se, Apt 207
725 Southeast 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
725 sqft
Brand new apartment built Fall 2016. This 2 bedroom unit will be available March 1, 2017. Text or call Jimmy for more details.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
811 Washington Avenue S
811 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown East at 811 Washington Avenue South, Ironclad offers the perfect blend of historic neighborhood character and elegant modern comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1090 16th Ave SE
1090 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 sqft
Nice 3BR, 1 3/4 bathroom 2 story home with 3 finished levels. The main floor features a large kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a separate dining room and large living room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Stinson Blvd
730 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1024 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Condo Loft Available Near UMN and NEast - Property Id: 310198 Welcome to the CW Lofts, a rare opportunity to rent in one of the best loft communities in the Cities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
840 25th Ave. SE
840 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Nice duplex in a very quiet neighborhood right near the University of Minnesota campus. The unit has a great layout with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom on each level. Lots of storage room and large closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1240 S 2nd Street
1240 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7th floor, south facing unit overlooking common lawn and patio area. The Legacy has top amenities providing you an elegant living space.
