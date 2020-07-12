/
lowry hill east
351 Apartments for rent in Lowry Hill East, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from coffee shops and restaurants. Many upgrades throughout, including new dishwashers, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, bike storage and storage lockers. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2446 Aldrich Ave S Apt 201
2446 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
732 sqft
Trendy Uptown Minneapolis condo! This 2 Bedroom & 1 bathroom 732 SF condo home is located in the very popular Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis, blocks from Leaning Tower of Pizza, The Wedge Cooperative, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2500 Colfax Avenue S
2500 Colfax Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
575 sqft
$0 Security Deposit for qualified credit scores! Nice, clean one bedroom apartment available. Air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry on-site, and extra storage. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Aldrich Avenue S
2624 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1008 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex in high demand Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Walkable neighborhood near parks and restaurants ready for immediate move in. Walk-in shower, no tub in bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Lowry Hill East
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
107 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$860
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$983
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
102 Units Available
Laurel Village
1254 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1116 sqft
Inviting apartment community in the center of downtown Minneapolis. Surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment venues and central to major highways. Apartments feature breakfast bars and laundry facilities. Indoor car parking and bike storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
12 Units Available
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,183
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1283 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Prime location in historic Loring Park neighborhood close to major freeways, downtown, the theater district and Walker Art Center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,340
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Kenwood Parkway in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1092 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,217
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Last updated July 10 at 10:43am
17 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$924
450 sqft
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
14 Units Available
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$775
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
755 sqft
You’re invited to come and tour one of the finest historical buildings within the Stevens Square Community.
