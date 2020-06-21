32927 Warren

Amenities

****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants,physical therapy,medical clinic, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more. Excellent location... Large apartment complex's right next to property.It used to be a smoke shop.Tons of retail/customer potential.All measurements are approximate.