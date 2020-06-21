All apartments in Westland
Find more places like 32927 Warren.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
32927 Warren
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:52 AM

32927 Warren

32927 Warren Road · (734) 272-3197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants,physical therapy,medical clinic, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more. Excellent location... Large apartment complex's right next to property.It used to be a smoke shop.Tons of retail/customer potential.All measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32927 Warren have any available units?
32927 Warren has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
Is 32927 Warren currently offering any rent specials?
32927 Warren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32927 Warren pet-friendly?
No, 32927 Warren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 32927 Warren offer parking?
No, 32927 Warren does not offer parking.
Does 32927 Warren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32927 Warren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32927 Warren have a pool?
No, 32927 Warren does not have a pool.
Does 32927 Warren have accessible units?
No, 32927 Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 32927 Warren have units with dishwashers?
No, 32927 Warren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32927 Warren have units with air conditioning?
No, 32927 Warren does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32927 Warren?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct
Westland, MI 48185
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave
Westland, MI 48187

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms
Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Pet Friendly Places
Westland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity