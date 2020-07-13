All apartments in Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
How many bedrooms do you need?
/
Westland, MI
/
Woodcrest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Woodcrest Apartments

8300 Woodcrest Dr · (330) 403-8497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 267-2 · Avail. Sep 8

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 223-2 · Avail. Sep 7

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219-3 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 281-1 · Avail. Sep 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 217-5 · Avail. Sep 5

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodcrest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Live Life. Live It Here.

At Woodcrest Apartment Homes, located in Westland, MI, we feature one and two bedroom apartments. Each apartment comes complete with a fully-equipped kitchen, a fireplace, private balcony or patio, as well as plenty of storage space. Our pet-friendly community also offers many amenities. We provide free parking for all residents and carports upon request as well as on-site laundry facilities. Currently in construction is our new clubhouse, which will feature an indoor and outdoor pool as well as a fitness center. Our property is conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping, some even within walking distance. We are also very close to Westland Mall, Hines Park, and Ford Motor Company.

Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Woodcrest Apartment Homes. Our friendly staff is always available to help you, and we provide easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our on

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 1 pet max
rent: $25/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spaces included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodcrest Apartments have any available units?
Woodcrest Apartments has 5 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodcrest Apartments have?
Some of Woodcrest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodcrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodcrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodcrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodcrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodcrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodcrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodcrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodcrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodcrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodcrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodcrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodcrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodcrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodcrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
