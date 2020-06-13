/
/
dearborn heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:42 AM
278 Apartments for rent in Dearborn Heights, MI📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17628 COLGATE Street
17628 Colgate Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
904 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom with updated bath, living room combination with dining area. Freshly painted thru out with new flooring thru out! Updated kitchen with stove,refrigerator,dryer and washer. Fenced yard with 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6851 Cronin Drive
6851 Cronin Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6851 Cronin Drive in Dearborn Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4102 EDGEWOOD Street
4102 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
Beautiful that has been renovated inside and out. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, glass back splash, New fridge and stove. First floor has ceramic throughout. large laundry room for lots of storage plus washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25249 WARREN ST
25249 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
2340 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS TO LEASE.Excellent opportunity on this free standing Brick 2340 SQFT building located in a highly desirable Dearborn Heights Business District.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
24501 W Warren Ave Street
24501 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,600
3780 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS. LOCATED ON BUSY WARREN AVE IN THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOW RENT. WARREN AVE IS GETTING WELL DEVELOPED BETWEEN TELEGRAPH RD AND BEECH DALY.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6130 WHITEFIELD Street
6130 Whitefield Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! COZY 3 BEDROOM WITH TASTEFUL DECOR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND TERRIFIC LOCATION. DOOR WALL LEADING TO PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL FENCED YARD. 1+ CAR GARAGE
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5923 N Beech Daly Rd
5923 Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch available. Newer flooring and newer vinyl windows. Brand new roof and furnace. Central air and ceiling fan. New hot water tank. Cute kitchen with new gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and garbage disposal.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
23822 FORD Road
23822 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,200
7267 sqft
*under construction for a new facade and interior changes* Urgent care/medical office, or anything medical/office related. Access to state of the art X-ray machine in next door family practice.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
17747 W OUTER Drive
17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25000 FORD RD
25000 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,800
1500 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! ONE OF THE BEST CORNERS IN DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOWER LEVEL SUITE WITH THREE PRIVATE OFFICES. PREVIOUSLY USED AS AN ACCOUNTING/ INSURANCE OFFICE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5751 DREXEL Street
5751 Drexel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
FORD AND TELEGRAPH AREA. BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN THE CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CREDIT CHECK OTHER REFERENCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
24676 FORD Road
24676 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON BUSY FORD RD. AVAILABLE SPACE 2000 SQ-FT BE ADJACENT TO THE SPRINT STORE ON THE CORNER.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
6152 N TELEGRAPH Road
6152 Telegraph Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$4,500
6000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON BUSY TELEGRAPH RD...TRIPLE NET LEASE..
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
2184 N BEECH DALY Road
2184 Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,075
7000 sqft
VERY SHARP 1100 SQUARE FOOT OFFICE SUITE WITH 4 ROOMS INCLUDING. TOTALLY REMODELED. LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR OR LONGER. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. ***NOTE RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25948 VAN BORN Road
25948 Van Born Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,500
1945 sqft
Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dearborn Heights, the median rent is $732 for a studio, $884 for a 1-bedroom, $1,151 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,529 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dearborn Heights, check out our monthly Dearborn Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dearborn Heights area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dearborn Heights from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI