Apartment List
/
MI
/
westland
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westland
6 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
Westland
3 Units Available
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Westland
1 Unit Available
33071 Alanson Street
33071 Alanson Court, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Westland. Amenities included: central air, central heat, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $800/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Westland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
40617 BLYTHEFIELD Lane
40617 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
Best location at The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained and quiet end upper unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Westland
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Eye
1 Unit Available
24235 W. McNichols Rd. #
24235 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 181991 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181991 Property Id 181991 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790903)

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month

Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 BedroomsWestland 3 BedroomsWestland Accessible ApartmentsWestland Apartments under $700Westland Apartments under $800
    Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Apartments with GarageWestland Apartments with GymWestland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestland Apartments with ParkingWestland Apartments with Pool
    Westland Apartments with Washer-DryerWestland Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestland Furnished ApartmentsWestland Pet Friendly PlacesWestland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
    Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
    Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor