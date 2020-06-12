141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westland, MI

June 2020 Westland Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents declined slightly over the past month Westland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $745 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Detroit Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.

Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.

Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.

Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Westland.

While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Detroit $690 $900 0.1% 0.3% Warren $800 $1,040 -0.1% 3.3% Sterling Heights $840 $1,090 0.2% 1.1% Dearborn $1,060 $1,380 -0.1% 1.2% Livonia $940 $1,220 0.1% 1.2% Westland $740 $970 -0.2% 0.4% Troy $990 $1,280 -1.5% -1% Southfield $920 $1,200 -0.2% 0.9% Taylor $690 $900 0 0.8% Pontiac $730 $950 0.1% 0.4% Dearborn Heights $880 $1,150 -0.6% -4.2% Royal Oak $830 $1,080 0 0.3% Novi $1,040 $1,360 0.2% -1.7% Roseville $760 $980 0 0 Lincoln Park $680 $890 0.3% -0.1% Eastpointe $790 $1,030 -0.1% 2.2% Port Huron $650 $840 0 0.3% Southgate $780 $1,020 0.1% 0 Madison Heights $850 $1,110 0.1% 0.8% Oak Park $990 $1,290 0 0.9% Auburn Hills $930 $1,210 0 1% Ferndale $720 $940 -0.2% -0.5% Mount Clemens $550 $710 0 2.2% Rochester $990 $1,290 -0.4% -1.2% Highland Park $600 $780 0 4.1% Howell $940 $1,230 0.2% 2.1% Plymouth $810 $1,010 0.2% 2.1% Brighton $930 $1,210 0 3.5% Walled Lake $950 $1,230 -0.4% -0.9% Belleville $900 $1,140 1% 3.4% Clinton $750 $910 0.6% 1.8% See More

