120 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

Neighborhoods in Wayne

Wayne Proper:The center of the city has an urban feel that appeals to both renters and owners. You won't have any trouble finding apartments or small- to medium-size rental homes. Plus, you're close to shopping centers and other retail properties.

SW Wayne:This is close to I-275, which will get you into Plymouth, Dearborn, or Detroit in no time. Vacancy rates are a little higher here, so if you need to find a place quick, you might want to start your search here, although most real estate is owned, not rented.

SE Wayne: A good mix of renters and owners call this place home. If you're accident-prone, you'll be happy to know that the Oakwood Annapolis Hospital is practically in your backyard.