120 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI📍
Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city.
Good news, renters! Wayne has about a 10% vacancy rate, which is higher than most nearby areas. It should be relatively easy to find an affordable apartment for rent whether youre looking at apartment complexes or apartment homes. Try to estimate the max you can spend on an apartment that way youll stay within your price range. If you find an all bills paid apartment, then you can subtract the cost of utilities from your planned budget and use that to start decorating your new place instead!
Wayne Proper:The center of the city has an urban feel that appeals to both renters and owners. You won't have any trouble finding apartments or small- to medium-size rental homes. Plus, you're close to shopping centers and other retail properties.$$
SW Wayne:This is close to I-275, which will get you into Plymouth, Dearborn, or Detroit in no time. Vacancy rates are a little higher here, so if you need to find a place quick, you might want to start your search here, although most real estate is owned, not rented.$$
SE Wayne: A good mix of renters and owners call this place home. If you're accident-prone, you'll be happy to know that the Oakwood Annapolis Hospital is practically in your backyard.$$
Wayne has a very industrial feel and is likened to other Detroit neighborhoods. It might not be the best place to come if you are expecting a placid, white picket fence kind of life, but if youre drawn to more rugged urban landscapes, you might like it here. It has a number of parks and playgrounds and some really great schools from elementary through high school. It also has a fantastic public library, which was started out of the back of a shoe store in 1923. The historical museum in Town Square is also a big draw for visitors.
June 2020 Wayne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Wayne rents held steady over the past month
Wayne rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with South Bend experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
- Warren, Livonia, and Dearborn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 1.2%, and 1.2%, respectively).
Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Wayne.
- While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.