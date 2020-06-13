Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
35647 GLENWOOD RD.
35647 Glenwood Road, Wayne, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
1 BED 1 BATH LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX ----- GLENWOOD - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS THIS ADORABLE 1, BED 1 BATH, ENTRY LEVEL DUPLEX UNIT. QUAINT, CUTE AND IN A GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MORE PICTURES TO COME. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
34032 Winslow St
34032 Winslow Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
35000 VAN BORN Road
35000 Van Born Road, Wayne, MI
Studio
$4,500
5500 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILD CARE, SCHOOL, OFFICE AND OTHER USES. MANY ROOMS, OFFICE AREAS AND OPEN AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32035 Cheboygan Ct
32035 Cheboygan Ct, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
Updated 970 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath Westland Duplex (Palmer and Venoy). Large living room and eat in kitchen. Freshly painted. Both units available. Water included. Refrigerator/Stove to be provided after move in. Must See. Wont Last.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32142 Newcastle Street
32142 Newcastle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
888 sqft
32142 Newcastle 3 bedroom/1bath Ranch located in Romulus - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/32142-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westland
1 Unit Available
33389 Belding Ct
33389 Belding Court, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
953 sqft
This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath side by side duplex, No basement utility room for laundry.Located on a corner lot in Westland. Not far from Wayne Memorial High School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
36227 Vinewood Street
36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32503 Lydia St
32503 Lydia Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
525 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westland. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, yard, refurbished floors and kitchen, plus additional room that can be used as an office. Utilities included: water only.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED TILL 6-30-20.......... LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $100 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1421 EDWIN Street
1421 Edwin St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1956 sqft
ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
40617 BLYTHEFIELD Lane
40617 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
Best location at The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained and quiet end upper unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
32557 MACKINAC
32557 Mackinac St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
SINGLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE UNIT. $650 A MONTH WITH WATER INCLUDED. TO MOVE IN, $650 FIRST MONTHS + $650 LAST MONTH + $150 NONREFUNDABLE PROCESSING+ $40 APPLICATION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
35326 Sheffield Street
35326 Sheffield Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
841 sqft
Section 8 Welcome to apply. Well-maintained Ranch with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, and a Large Family Room in a good Westland neighborhood. Bright, open, and spacious floor plan with 841 square feet. Extra long driveway. Partially fenced yard. 1.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Westland
1 Unit Available
1514 S Walton Street
1514 South Walton Street, Westland, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2160 sqft
This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet.

Median Rent in Wayne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wayne is $619, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $805.
Studio
$512
1 Bed
$619
2 Beds
$805
3+ Beds
$1,070
City GuideWayne
It's named for the American General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, and trust us you'll be mad about Wayne when you get here too!

Wayne is a city in Wayne County, Michigan, with a population of around 17,593. It is home to two Ford Motor Company plants and a couple of other factories. Its basically a suburb of Detroit, aka "Motor City," so it makes sense that car and truck plants would be located here. They may not smell great, but they do provide the townspeople with a whole lot of jobs. The city took note of its lack of pleasing aesthetics and underwent a few beautification projects over the past ten years that include landscaping projects and the installation of some hiking trails around the city.

Moving to Wayne

Good news, renters! Wayne has about a 10% vacancy rate, which is higher than most nearby areas. It should be relatively easy to find an affordable apartment for rent whether youre looking at apartment complexes or apartment homes. Try to estimate the max you can spend on an apartment that way youll stay within your price range. If you find an all bills paid apartment, then you can subtract the cost of utilities from your planned budget and use that to start decorating your new place instead!

Neighborhoods in Wayne

Wayne Proper:The center of the city has an urban feel that appeals to both renters and owners. You won't have any trouble finding apartments or small- to medium-size rental homes. Plus, you're close to shopping centers and other retail properties.$$

SW Wayne:This is close to I-275, which will get you into Plymouth, Dearborn, or Detroit in no time. Vacancy rates are a little higher here, so if you need to find a place quick, you might want to start your search here, although most real estate is owned, not rented.$$

SE Wayne: A good mix of renters and owners call this place home. If you're accident-prone, you'll be happy to know that the Oakwood Annapolis Hospital is practically in your backyard.$$

Living in Wayne

Wayne has a very industrial feel and is likened to other Detroit neighborhoods. It might not be the best place to come if you are expecting a placid, white picket fence kind of life, but if youre drawn to more rugged urban landscapes, you might like it here. It has a number of parks and playgrounds and some really great schools from elementary through high school. It also has a fantastic public library, which was started out of the back of a shoe store in 1923. The historical museum in Town Square is also a big draw for visitors.

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Wayne rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $806 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan metro cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with South Bend experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and Dearborn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 1.2%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $806 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Wayne.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wayne?
    In Wayne, the median rent is $512 for a studio, $619 for a 1-bedroom, $805 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,070 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wayne, check out our monthly Wayne Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wayne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wayne area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wayne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wayne from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 1 BedroomsWayne 2 Bedrooms
    Wayne Apartments under $800Wayne Apartments with Parking
    Wayne Studio Apartments