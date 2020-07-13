Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

65 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI with pool

Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 5
3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.
Results within 1 mile of Westland
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Westland
Last updated July 13
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
46073 Bartlett
46073 Bartlett Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Morley
22700 GARRISON Street
22700 Garrison Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
CLEAN 2 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH ON THE 9TH FLOOR OVERLOOKING DOWTOWN DEARBORN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOO, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, YOUR OWN STORAGE SPACE IN BASEMENT, HOA INCLUDES, A/C, FURNACE, HOT WATER, SWIMMING POOL, TRASH

July 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westland rents increased moderately over the past month

Westland rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

