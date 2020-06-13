Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Taylor, MI

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14360 GAGE Street
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12640 DELTA Street
12640 Delta St, Taylor, MI
Studio
$12,500
26500 sqft
24 MO MIN LEASE; 26000 SQ FT BUILDING WITH 20000 SF WAREHOUSE & APPROX 6000 SF OFFICES; 4800 FRONT OFFICE AND 1200 WHSE OFFICES; ADD'L 4800 SF "BONUS" UPPER STORAGE OVER FRONT OFFICES. 20FT ROLLUP AND 3 10 FT ROLLUP W/ LOADING DOCKS.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7130 Pardee
7130 Pardee Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,475
1300 sqft
***FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second show room and a bathroom.High visibility on the corner of Ecorse and Pardee .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5871 TELEGRAPH Road
5871 Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,950
3700 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** High traffic location. 3900 sq.ft. for lease. previously it was a party rental place. Zoned commercial with 10 parking spots on the south side of the building. 3400 sq.ft. available on the 1st floor. 500 sq.ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25526 GODDARD Road
25526 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,300
2240 sqft
PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE ALL ON 1 LEVEL, GREAT AND CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH HEAVY TRAFFIC ON GODDARD ROAD. LOTS OF POTENTIAL USES, LAWYER OFFICE, REAL ESTATE OFFICE, ETC., JUST TAKE A LOOK AND YOU WILL SEE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22269 Goddard
22269 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
NICE SPACE NICE STRIP CLEAN MODERN HIGHLY VISIBLE ON GODDARD RD. MANY STRONG NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES AND LONG TERM TENANTS THIS 1100 SQ.FT.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.

1 of 1

Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.

1 of 1

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air. Yes, Pets are welcome. No Section 8. Taylor Schools.

1 of 20

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
12680 ALLEN Road
12680 Allen Road, Taylor, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION ON ALLEN RD IN TAYLOR. MANY POSSIBILITIES CAN BE DONE AT THIS LOCATION.HUGE PARKING LOT. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS AND SHOWINGS.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

Median Rent in Taylor

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Taylor is $689, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $897.
Studio
$570
1 Bed
$689
2 Beds
$897
3+ Beds
$1,191

June 2020 Taylor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Taylor Rent Report. Taylor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Taylor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Taylor rent trends were flat over the past month

Taylor rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Taylor stand at $689 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Taylor's year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Taylor, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Taylor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Taylor, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Taylor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Taylor's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Taylor.
    • While Taylor's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Taylor than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Taylor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Taylor?
    In Taylor, the median rent is $570 for a studio, $689 for a 1-bedroom, $897 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,191 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Taylor, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Taylor?
    Some of the colleges located in the Taylor area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Taylor?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Taylor from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

