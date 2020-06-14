Apartment List
/
MI
/
westland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:43 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Westland, MI with garage

Westland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
Westland
1 Unit Available
1514 S Walton Street
1514 South Walton Street, Westland, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2160 sqft
This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
6162 HERBERT Street
6162 Herbert St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH IN HART OF WESTLAND. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA. MONTH AND HALF DEPOSIT. TENANT REQUIRES PROVE OF INCOME AND CREDIT REPORT.
Results within 1 mile of Westland

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
308 AVIUM Lane
308 Avium Ln, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1394 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT RANCH CONDO IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANTON AND CLOSE TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTER. Open floor plan and soaring ceilings. Spacious Great room and adjoining dining room overlook backyard pond.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clements Circle
1 Unit Available
10020 Seltzer St
10020 Seltzer Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement 3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Westland
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
SMB Estates
1 Unit Available
14082 WOODSIDE
14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1636 sqft
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home; and it's furnished too! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs, brand new carpet in family room, and super clean.
City Guide for Westland, MI

"I went down to Lake Erie / just to see what it was like /Just to see if I could see the other side /Never thought the water could be this wide." (-- Danielle Doyle, "Lake Erie")

If you have your telescope, maybe you can see the other side from Westland, Michigan, just a short half-hour drive from the banks of Lake Erie. The city of pride, progress and promise, has been dubbed by many visitors as the place to be if you want to excel in all the important aspects of your life. And the reasons are here today.Despite all the praise, Westland still happens to just a medium-sized city positioned in the state of Michigan, with a population that's living and earning their daily bread here. Occasionally, they eat it, too. Even though many of the surrounding cities have been adversely affected by poor finances in the recent years, Westland has been consistently well-managed, resulting in budget surpluses every year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westland, MI

Westland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 BedroomsWestland 3 BedroomsWestland Accessible ApartmentsWestland Apartments under $700Westland Apartments under $800
Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Apartments with GarageWestland Apartments with GymWestland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestland Apartments with ParkingWestland Apartments with Pool
Westland Apartments with Washer-DryerWestland Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestland Furnished ApartmentsWestland Pet Friendly PlacesWestland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor